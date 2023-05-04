Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .133 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has three doubles and five walks while batting .128.
- Stallings has a hit in six of 16 games played this year (37.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
- Stallings has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, 0.8 per game).
- Dodd will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old southpaw.
