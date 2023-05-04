After hitting .133 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has three doubles and five walks while batting .128.

Stallings has a hit in six of 16 games played this year (37.5%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.

Stallings has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

