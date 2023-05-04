After hitting .133 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has three doubles and five walks while batting .128.
  • Stallings has a hit in six of 16 games played this year (37.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
  • Stallings has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Dodd will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old southpaw.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.