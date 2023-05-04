Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .239.

Chisholm has gotten a hit in 20 of 30 games this season (66.7%), including six multi-hit games (20.0%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has driven in a run in 10 games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

