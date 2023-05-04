Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Braves Player Props
|Marlins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Braves
|Marlins vs Braves Odds
|Marlins vs Braves Prediction
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .239.
- Chisholm has gotten a hit in 20 of 30 games this season (66.7%), including six multi-hit games (20.0%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in 10 games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.