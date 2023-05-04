Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .239.
  • Chisholm has gotten a hit in 20 of 30 games this season (66.7%), including six multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in 10 games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • The 24-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.