After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .200 with three doubles and five walks.
  • Segura has gotten a hit in 13 of 28 games this year (46.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (21.4%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 28 games this year.
  • Segura has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 28 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Dodd will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old lefty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
