Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .200 with three doubles and five walks.
- Segura has gotten a hit in 13 of 28 games this year (46.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (21.4%).
- He has not gone deep in his 28 games this year.
- Segura has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in nine of 28 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Dodd will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old lefty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
