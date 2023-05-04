After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .200 with three doubles and five walks.

Segura has gotten a hit in 13 of 28 games this year (46.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (21.4%).

He has not gone deep in his 28 games this year.

Segura has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in nine of 28 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings