Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jon Berti -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .241 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 18 of 29 games this year (62.1%), with multiple hits on three occasions (10.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (20.7%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Dodd will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
