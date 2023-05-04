Jon Berti -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .241 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 18 of 29 games this year (62.1%), with multiple hits on three occasions (10.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (20.7%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings