Jon Berti -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .241 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 18 of 29 games this year (62.1%), with multiple hits on three occasions (10.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year (20.7%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this year (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Dodd will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
