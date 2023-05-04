Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .202 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Soler has had a hit in 14 of 29 games this year (48.3%), including multiple hits five times (17.2%).
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (13.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (20.7%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Dodd will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old southpaw.
