The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .202 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Soler has had a hit in 14 of 29 games this year (48.3%), including multiple hits five times (17.2%).

Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (13.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (20.7%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings