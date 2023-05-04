The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Read More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler is hitting .202 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Soler has had a hit in 14 of 29 games this year (48.3%), including multiple hits five times (17.2%).
  • Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (13.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season (20.7%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Dodd will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old southpaw.
