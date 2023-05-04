Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the mound, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Braves Player Props
|Marlins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Braves
|Marlins vs Braves Odds
|Marlins vs Braves Prediction
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.505), slugging percentage (.547) and total hits (41) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .467 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 23 of 27 games this season (85.2%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (44.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games.
- In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|10
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old lefty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.