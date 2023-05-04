Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the mound, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.505), slugging percentage (.547) and total hits (41) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Arraez is batting .467 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 23 of 27 games this season (85.2%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (44.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games.

In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 10 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings