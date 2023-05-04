Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the mound, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.505), slugging percentage (.547) and total hits (41) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
  • Arraez is batting .467 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • In 23 of 27 games this season (85.2%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (44.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games.
  • In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 10
14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The 24-year-old lefty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
