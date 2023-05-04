On Thursday the Florida Panthers take the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Maple Leafs have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+160).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we think will come out on top in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-190)

Maple Leafs (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 8-8-16 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 35 points (14-5-7) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In nine games this season when the Panthers finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Panthers have earned 94 points in their 63 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal in 36 games and picked up 46 points with a record of 21-11-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 18-11-3 to register 39 points.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

