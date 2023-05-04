Thursday's game between the Atlanta Braves (21-10) and Miami Marlins (16-15) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 4.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Dylan Dodd.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have been favorites in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

This season Miami has won six of its 11 games, or 54.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 105 (3.4 per game).

The Marlins have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule