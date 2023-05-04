Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves square off against Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Braves have -105 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have gone 5-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.5% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Miami has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Miami has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 30 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-15-2).

The Marlins have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-8 6-7 7-8 9-7 12-13 4-2

