Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins meet Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in baseball with 27 total home runs.

Miami's .379 slugging percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Miami has the No. 29 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.4 runs per game (105 total runs).

The Marlins' .308 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Marlins strike out nine times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Miami has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).

The Marlins have the 21st-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.367).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Luzardo enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Luzardo has put together four starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Marcus Stroman 4/29/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Edward Cabrera Caleb Kilian 4/30/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele 5/2/2023 Braves L 6-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 5/3/2023 Braves L 14-6 Home Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 5/4/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Dylan Dodd 5/5/2023 Cubs - Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele 5/6/2023 Cubs - Away Bryan Hoeing Drew Smyly 5/7/2023 Cubs - Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt

