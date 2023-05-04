Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (21-10) will be eyeing a series sweep when they square off with the Miami Marlins (16-15) at LoanDepot park on Thursday, May 4. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Braves have -110 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.48 ERA) vs Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

The Marlins have gone 6-5 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Braves have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

The Braves have been a -110 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.

Over the past 10 games, the Braves have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

