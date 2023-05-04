You can find player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others on the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday at LoanDepot park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Luzardo has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Apr. 28 6.1 5 2 2 6 2 at Guardians Apr. 23 4.1 8 4 4 6 1 vs. Giants Apr. 17 4.1 6 3 3 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 11 6.0 8 3 3 5 1 vs. Twins Apr. 5 7.0 5 1 1 10 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jesús Luzardo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 41 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .432/.505/.547 so far this year.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, eight walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 43 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .355/.448/.595 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 3 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 at Marlins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets May. 1 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 1 3-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 at Mets Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 33 hits with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .275/.323/.567 on the year.

Albies brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins May. 3 4-for-5 2 1 2 9 at Marlins May. 2 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Mets May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.