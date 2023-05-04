Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Braves on May 4, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others on the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Luzardo Stats
- The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in six chances this season.
- Luzardo has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 28
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at Guardians
|Apr. 23
|4.1
|8
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 17
|4.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 5
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|10
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has recorded 41 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .432/.505/.547 so far this year.
- Arraez has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, eight walks and five RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 43 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .355/.448/.595 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|May. 1
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 33 hits with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a slash line of .275/.323/.567 on the year.
- Albies brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|May. 3
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Mets
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
