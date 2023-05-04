Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (16-15) into a matchup with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (21-10) at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET. Arraez is batting .432, best in the league, and Acuna is third at .355.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-1) to the mound, while Dylan Dodd will answer the bell for the Braves.

Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.48 ERA) vs Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins will send Luzardo (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.48 and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .264 in six games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 24-year-old lefty is pitching in his MLB debut.

