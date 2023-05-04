Matthew Tkachuk Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Tkachuk in the Panthers-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information below.
Matthew Tkachuk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -141)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Tkachuk Season Stats Insights
- In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +29.
- In Tkachuk's 79 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Tkachuk has a point in 56 of 79 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.
- Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 18 times.
- Tkachuk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.
- Tkachuk has an implied probability of 58.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Tkachuk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|79
|Games
|7
|109
|Points
|5
|40
|Goals
|1
|69
|Assists
|4
