Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Tkachuk in the Panthers-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -141)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +29.

In Tkachuk's 79 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Tkachuk has a point in 56 of 79 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 18 times.

Tkachuk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 58.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 79 Games 7 109 Points 5 40 Goals 1 69 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.