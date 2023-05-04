Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Nick Fortes (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Dodd. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Braves.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a home run and five walks while hitting .222.
- Fortes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .357.
- In 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), Fortes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (15.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of 20 games so far this year.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, 0.8 per game).
- Dodd gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old left-hander.
