On Thursday, Nick Fortes (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Dodd. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a home run and five walks while hitting .222.

Fortes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .357.

In 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), Fortes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (15.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of 20 games so far this year.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

