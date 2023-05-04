On Thursday, Nick Fortes (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Dodd. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has a home run and five walks while hitting .222.
  • Fortes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .357.
  • In 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), Fortes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (15.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of 20 games so far this year.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Dodd gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old left-hander.
