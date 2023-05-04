The Toronto Maple Leafs are set for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead 1-0 in the series.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (278 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players