Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 1-0. Oddsmakers favor the Maple Leafs in this matchup, assigning them -180 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+155).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-180)
|Panthers (+155)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won 12 (50.0%).
- This season Florida has won five of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has hit the over on but one occasion over its last 10 contests.
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.