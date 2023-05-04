The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 1-0. Oddsmakers favor the Maple Leafs in this matchup, assigning them -180 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+155).

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-180) Panthers (+155) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won 12 (50.0%).

This season Florida has won five of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has hit the over on but one occasion over its last 10 contests.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

