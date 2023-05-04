You can wager on player prop bet odds for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and other players on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Tkachuk has totaled 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida, good for 109 points.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 3 3 3 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 2 1 3 4 at Bruins Apr. 26 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 78 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 2 2 4 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 1 1 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7

Brandon Montour Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Florida's Brandon Montour is among the leading scorers on the team with 73 total points (16 goals and 57 assists).

Montour Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 2 1 0 1 5 at Bruins Apr. 30 2 0 2 6 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 1 1 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 26 0 0 0 0 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 2 2 6

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

Marner is one of Toronto's leading contributors (99 total points), having amassed 30 goals and 69 assists.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 2 2 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 2 2 2

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

William Nylander has 87 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 47 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 7 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 1 1 7

