On Thursday, Peyton Burdick (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Dodd. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Peyton Burdick Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Peyton Burdick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Peyton Burdick At The Plate (2022)

  • Burdick hit .207 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • In 46.9% of his games last year (15 of 32), Burdick got a base hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He went yard in 12.5% of his games last year (four of 32), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Burdick drove in a run in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In six of 32 games last season (18.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Peyton Burdick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 17
.250 AVG .173
.362 OBP .218
.450 SLG .327
4 XBH 4
2 HR 2
7 RBI 4
13/5 K/BB 22/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 18
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.