On Thursday, Peyton Burdick (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Dodd. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Peyton Burdick Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Peyton Burdick At The Plate (2022)

Burdick hit .207 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 46.9% of his games last year (15 of 32), Burdick got a base hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more hits.

He went yard in 12.5% of his games last year (four of 32), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Burdick drove in a run in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

In six of 32 games last season (18.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Peyton Burdick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 17 .250 AVG .173 .362 OBP .218 .450 SLG .327 4 XBH 4 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 13/5 K/BB 22/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 18 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)