Peyton Burdick Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Peyton Burdick (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Dodd. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Peyton Burdick Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Peyton Burdick At The Plate (2022)
- Burdick hit .207 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 46.9% of his games last year (15 of 32), Burdick got a base hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He went yard in 12.5% of his games last year (four of 32), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Burdick drove in a run in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In six of 32 games last season (18.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Peyton Burdick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.173
|.362
|OBP
|.218
|.450
|SLG
|.327
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
