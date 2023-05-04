Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Bennett? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:24 per game on the ice, is +4.

In 14 of 63 games this year Bennett has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bennett has a point in 25 of 63 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Bennett has an assist in 16 of 63 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Bennett goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 63 Games 8 40 Points 4 16 Goals 1 24 Assists 3

