Sam Reinhart will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Reinhart's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sam Reinhart vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart has averaged 19:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -11).

Reinhart has a goal in 27 games this year out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Reinhart has a point in 45 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 19 times.

Reinhart has an assist in 30 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Reinhart hits the over on his points over/under is 57.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 8 67 Points 6 31 Goals 3 36 Assists 3

