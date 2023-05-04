Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double in his last game, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Braves Player Props
|Marlins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Braves
|Marlins vs Braves Odds
|Marlins vs Braves Prediction
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .310 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Gurriel is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%), including five multi-hit games (31.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in five games this season.
- In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.