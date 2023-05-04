After going 2-for-5 with a double in his last game, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .310 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Gurriel is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%), including five multi-hit games (31.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
