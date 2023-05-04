After going 2-for-5 with a double in his last game, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .310 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Gurriel is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%), including five multi-hit games (31.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has had an RBI in five games this season.

In six of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings