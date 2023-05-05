The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 1-0. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, listing them -115 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Devils Moneyline Total
DraftKings -115 -105 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM -115 -105 5.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet -115 -105 5.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

  • In 42 of 89 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
  • In the 23 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 14-9 in those games.
  • The Devils have been listed as the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent four times.
  • Carolina is 14-9 (victorious in 60.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
  • New Jersey has a record of 4-4 in games when bookmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+105)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jack Hughes 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (+180) 3.5 (-128)
Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-128)
Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+140)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.5 3.3 2.3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.8 2.9 2.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.