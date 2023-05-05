Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (15-16) and Miami Marlins (16-16) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on May 5.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (4-0) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-2).

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Miami is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.4 runs per game (108 total runs).

The Marlins have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.85) in the majors this season.

