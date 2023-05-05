Marlins vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will play Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
The Marlins are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-165).
Marlins vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-165
|+135
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The last 10 Marlins games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Miami has won four of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Miami's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 31 chances.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|6-7
|7-9
|9-7
|12-13
|4-3
