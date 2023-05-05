Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will play Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-165).

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +135 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The last 10 Marlins games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has won four of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 31 chances.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 6-7 7-9 9-7 12-13 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.