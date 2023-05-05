Edward Cabrera will be starting for the Miami Marlins when they take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 28 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 78 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .379 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Miami has scored 108 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Marlins rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Miami averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Miami has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.85) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Cabrera (2-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

In six starts this season, Cabrera has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Edward Cabrera Caleb Kilian 4/30/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele 5/2/2023 Braves L 6-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 5/3/2023 Braves L 14-6 Home Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 5/4/2023 Braves L 6-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Dylan Dodd 5/5/2023 Cubs - Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele 5/6/2023 Cubs - Away Bryan Hoeing Drew Smyly 5/7/2023 Cubs - Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly

