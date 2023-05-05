How to Watch the Marlins vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Edward Cabrera will be starting for the Miami Marlins when they take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 28 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 78 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .379 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Miami has scored 108 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
- The Marlins rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Miami averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Miami has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.85) in the majors this season.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cabrera (2-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- In six starts this season, Cabrera has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Caleb Kilian
|4/30/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Justin Steele
|5/2/2023
|Braves
|L 6-0
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Bryce Elder
|5/3/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Wright
|5/4/2023
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Dylan Dodd
|5/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Justin Steele
|5/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Bryan Hoeing
|Drew Smyly
|5/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zac Gallen
|5/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Merrill Kelly
