In the series opener on Friday, May 5, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (15-16) match up with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (16-16). The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+140).

Marlins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.49 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (2-2, 4.67 ERA)

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 17 times and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 1-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time.

The Marlins have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

