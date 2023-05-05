Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Cubs on May 5, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Luis Arraez and others in the Chicago Cubs-Miami Marlins matchup at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 42 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .424/.496/.535 so far this year.
- Arraez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with two doubles, six walks and five RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has collected 24 hits with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.
- He's slashing .220/.303/.468 so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (4-0) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 1.49 ERA ranks third, .963 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 25
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|4
|2
|1
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 14
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 8
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 41 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .304/.349/.400 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 32 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .299/.369/.570 slash line so far this season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
