Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Luis Arraez and others in the Chicago Cubs-Miami Marlins matchup at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 42 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .424/.496/.535 so far this year.

Arraez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with two doubles, six walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 24 hits with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashing .220/.303/.468 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 3 7 vs. Braves May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (4-0) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 1.49 ERA ranks third, .963 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Apr. 30 6.0 7 3 2 3 1 vs. Padres Apr. 25 5.1 3 0 0 5 2 at Athletics Apr. 19 6.0 4 2 1 5 2 at Dodgers Apr. 14 7.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 8 6.0 4 1 1 3 4

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 41 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .304/.349/.400 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 32 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .299/.369/.570 slash line so far this season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

