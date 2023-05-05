Marlins vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 5
The Chicago Cubs (15-16) and Miami Marlins (16-16) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET. The Cubs are coming off a series defeat to the Nationals, and the Marlins a series loss to the Braves.
The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (4-0) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-2).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Marlins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.49 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (2-2, 4.67 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera
- The Marlins are sending Cabrera (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
- Cabrera heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this year.
- Cabrera will try to collect his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.
Edward Cabrera vs. Cubs
- He will match up with a Cubs offense that ranks fourth in the league with 288 total hits (on a .270 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .436 (sixth in the league) with 40 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Cabrera has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .176.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- The Cubs will send Steele (4-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 1.49, a 2.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .963.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- The 27-year-old's 1.49 ERA ranks third, .963 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Justin Steele vs. Marlins
- The Marlins are batting .250 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .379 (21st in the league) with 28 home runs.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Marlins in one game, and they have gone 7-for-22 with two doubles and two RBI over six innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.