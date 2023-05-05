The Chicago Cubs (15-16) and Miami Marlins (16-16) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET. The Cubs are coming off a series defeat to the Nationals, and the Marlins a series loss to the Braves.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (4-0) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-2).

Marlins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.49 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (2-2, 4.67 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins are sending Cabrera (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to his opponents.

Cabrera heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Cabrera will try to collect his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

Edward Cabrera vs. Cubs

He will match up with a Cubs offense that ranks fourth in the league with 288 total hits (on a .270 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .436 (sixth in the league) with 40 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).

In five innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Cabrera has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .176.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (4-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 1.49, a 2.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .963.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

The 27-year-old's 1.49 ERA ranks third, .963 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Justin Steele vs. Marlins

The Marlins are batting .250 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .379 (21st in the league) with 28 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Marlins in one game, and they have gone 7-for-22 with two doubles and two RBI over six innings.

