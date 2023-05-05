The Chicago Cubs (15-16) and Miami Marlins (16-16) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET. The Cubs are coming off a series defeat to the Nationals, and the Marlins a series loss to the Braves.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (4-0) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-2).

Marlins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.49 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (2-2, 4.67 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

  • The Marlins are sending Cabrera (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
  • Cabrera heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this year.
  • Cabrera will try to collect his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

Edward Cabrera vs. Cubs

  • He will match up with a Cubs offense that ranks fourth in the league with 288 total hits (on a .270 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .436 (sixth in the league) with 40 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).
  • In five innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Cabrera has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .176.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

  • The Cubs will send Steele (4-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 1.49, a 2.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .963.
  • In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
  • Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.49 ERA ranks third, .963 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Justin Steele vs. Marlins

  • The Marlins are batting .250 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .379 (21st in the league) with 28 home runs.
  • This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Marlins in one game, and they have gone 7-for-22 with two doubles and two RBI over six innings.

