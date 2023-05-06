The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.135 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 156 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: MLB Network
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .252 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 29 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • De La Cruz has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (24.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.36 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 26 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
