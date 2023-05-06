Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.135 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 156 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .252 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 29 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (24.1%), including one multi-run game.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.36 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 26 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
