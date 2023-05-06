The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.135 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 156 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .252 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 29 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in five games this season (17.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (24.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings