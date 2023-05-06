Caleb Martin could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 3:30 PM on Saturday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 111-105 loss to the Knicks (his previous action) Martin put up 22 points and eight rebounds.

In this article we will look at Martin's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 10.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.2 Assists -- 1.6 2 PRA -- 16 17.8 PR 13.5 14.4 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Knicks

Martin is responsible for attempting 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Martin is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Martin's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks have allowed 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 13th in the league, giving up 25.1 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 38 22 8 1 4 0 0 4/30/2023 31 9 5 1 1 1 2 3/29/2023 25 6 5 0 1 0 0 3/22/2023 23 5 5 1 0 0 0 3/3/2023 25 14 4 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 24 5 4 1 1 1 0

