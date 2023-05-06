Duncan Robinson could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 3:30 PM on Saturday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Robinson had nine points in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-105 loss versus the Knicks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Robinson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.4 8.8 Rebounds -- 1.6 2.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.6 PRA -- 9.1 12.6 PR -- 8 11 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.2



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 3.4% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

He's taken 4.6 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are 13th in the league, conceding 25.1 per game.

The Knicks concede 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 21 9 1 2 3 0 0 4/30/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 3/29/2023 28 12 0 0 4 0 0

