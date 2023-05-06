Garrett Hampson -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .255 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Hampson has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), with at least two hits three times (14.3%).
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.36).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).
