Garrett Hampson -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .255 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.

Hampson has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), with at least two hits three times (14.3%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Hampson has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings