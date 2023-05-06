Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Garrett Hampson -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cubs Player Props
|Marlins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cubs Odds
|Marlins vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cubs
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .255 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Hampson has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), with at least two hits three times (14.3%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Hampson has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.36).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.