The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will match up in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in league).

These two teams rack up 225.5 points per game between them, 16.5 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 222.9 combined points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4 Gabe Vincent 13.5 -115 9.4 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -115 11.2 Caleb Martin 9.5 -105 9.6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.