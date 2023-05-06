How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks face off in the second round, with Game 3 up next.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Heat are averaging 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are when playing on the road (107.5).
- Miami surrenders 110.2 points per game in home games, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Heat have been equally balanced when playing at home and away from home this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% mark away from home.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
