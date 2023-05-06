Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Knicks Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 on May 6, 2023
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and others in the Miami Heat-New York Knicks matchup at FTX Arena on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (+100)
|8.5 (+110)
|3.5 (-111)
- Adebayo's 20.4 points per game average is 2.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- Adebayo has pulled down 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (8.5).
- Adebayo's year-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (3.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-111)
|6.5 (-133)
|5.5 (-118)
|1.5 (+135)
- The 27.5-point over/under for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 4.6 higher than his scoring average on the season (22.9).
- His rebounding average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).
- Butler has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
- He makes 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|9.5 (-120)
|2.5 (-139)
|1.5 (+125)
|2.5 (+110)
- The 9.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Saturday is 2.0 lower than his scoring average of 11.5.
- Strus has pulled down 3.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- Strus averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-120)
|7.5 (-120)
|3.5 (-111)
|2.5 (-128)
- Randle's 25.1 points per game are 2.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- Randle has pulled down 10.0 boards per game, 2.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Randle averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.
- Randle's 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-120)
|3.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+110)
- The 24.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- Brunson's per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game.
- Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday (5.5).
- Brunson has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
