Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and others in the Miami Heat-New York Knicks matchup at FTX Arena on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (+100) 8.5 (+110) 3.5 (-111)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game average is 2.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

Adebayo has pulled down 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (8.5).

Adebayo's year-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-111) 6.5 (-133) 5.5 (-118) 1.5 (+135)

The 27.5-point over/under for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 4.6 higher than his scoring average on the season (22.9).

His rebounding average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Butler has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

He makes 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (-120) 2.5 (-139) 1.5 (+125) 2.5 (+110)

The 9.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Saturday is 2.0 lower than his scoring average of 11.5.

Strus has pulled down 3.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Strus averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-120) 7.5 (-120) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (-128)

Randle's 25.1 points per game are 2.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

Randle has pulled down 10.0 boards per game, 2.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Randle averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.

Randle's 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-120) 3.5 (-149) 5.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

The 24.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 0.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Brunson's per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game.

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday (5.5).

Brunson has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

