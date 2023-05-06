The Miami Heat (44-38) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report ahead of Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 3:30 PM ET.

Watch Heat vs. Knicks with Fubo!

The Knicks will look for another victory over the Heat following a 111-105 win in their matchup on Tuesday. Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-leading 30 points in the win for the Knicks, while Caleb Martin put up 22 points in the loss for the Heat.

Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out For Season (Shoulder)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

When Miami puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

The Heat's offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, putting up 119.3 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this season.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.

The Heat put up 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in the league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4 209

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.