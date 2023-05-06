Heat vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - May 6
The Miami Heat (44-38) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report ahead of Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 3:30 PM ET.
The Knicks will look for another victory over the Heat following a 111-105 win in their matchup on Tuesday. Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-leading 30 points in the win for the Knicks, while Caleb Martin put up 22 points in the loss for the Heat.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|10.7
|3.1
|3.5
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|22.9
|5.9
|5.3
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|4.4
|3.5
|0.8
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|9.6
|4.8
|1.6
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Hand
|20.1
|5.4
|4.2
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out For Season (Shoulder)
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
Heat Season Insights
- The Heat put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
- When Miami puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.
- The Heat's offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, putting up 119.3 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this season.
- Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.
- The Heat put up 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in the league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-4
|209
