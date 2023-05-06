Saturday's 3:30 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (44-38) and the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Bam Adebayo and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson as players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Tuesday, the Knicks beat the Heat 111-105, led by Brunson with 30 points. Caleb Martin was the top scorer for the losing team with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 22 8 1 0 0 4 Gabe Vincent 21 2 5 0 0 4 Max Strus 17 1 1 0 0 3

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo averages 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat at 5.3 assists per game, while also putting up 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.

Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23.7 4.4 3.4 1.1 0.2 1.3 Bam Adebayo 13.6 7 3.5 0.9 0.4 0 Caleb Martin 10.6 5.2 2 1 0.1 1.3 Gabe Vincent 11.9 1.4 4.6 0.6 0 2.4 Kevin Love 8.1 5.9 1.6 0.3 0.5 2.1

