Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .229 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 32 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (31.3%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

