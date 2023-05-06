Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .229 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.
  • Chisholm has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 32 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
  • He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this year (31.3%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.36 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Smyly (3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
