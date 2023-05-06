Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .229 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 32 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (31.3%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.36 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Smyly (3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
