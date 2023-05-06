Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .194 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .198.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 30 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in nine games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 26 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Smyly (3-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 21st, .914 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
