After hitting .194 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .198.

Segura has picked up a hit in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 30 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in nine games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings