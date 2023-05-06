Jon Berti and his .471 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .271 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Berti has recorded a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), including five multi-hit games (16.1%).
  • In 31 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this season (19.4%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.36).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
