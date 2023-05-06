Jon Berti and his .471 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .271 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Berti has recorded a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), including five multi-hit games (16.1%).

In 31 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this season (19.4%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings