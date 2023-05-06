Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jon Berti and his .471 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .271 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Berti has recorded a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), including five multi-hit games (16.1%).
- In 31 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this season (19.4%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.36).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
