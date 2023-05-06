Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .212 with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- In 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%) Soler has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (16.1%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.6% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.36).
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 21st, .914 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th.
