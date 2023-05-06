The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .212 with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

In 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%) Soler has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (16.1%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.6% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings