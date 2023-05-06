The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler is batting .212 with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%) Soler has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (16.1%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.6% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 11 of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.36).
  • The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 21st, .914 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.