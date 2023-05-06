Luis Arraez -- 3-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez has 45 hits and an OBP of .504 to go with a slugging percentage of .544. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
  • He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Arraez enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .412.
  • Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 86.2% of his games this season (25 of 29), with at least two hits 13 times (44.8%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 31.0% of his games this year, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 10 of 29 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 11
15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (63.6%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.36).
  • The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).
