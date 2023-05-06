Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Arraez -- 3-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cubs Player Props
|Marlins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cubs Odds
|Marlins vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cubs
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has 45 hits and an OBP of .504 to go with a slugging percentage of .544. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Arraez enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .412.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 86.2% of his games this season (25 of 29), with at least two hits 13 times (44.8%).
- He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.0% of his games this year, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 10 of 29 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|15 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (90.9%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.36).
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.