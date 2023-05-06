Luis Arraez -- 3-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has 45 hits and an OBP of .504 to go with a slugging percentage of .544. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Arraez enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .412.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 86.2% of his games this season (25 of 29), with at least two hits 13 times (44.8%).

He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 31.0% of his games this year, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 10 of 29 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 11 15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (63.6%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

