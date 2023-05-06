Saturday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (16-16) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (16-17) at 2:20 PM (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (3-1) versus the Marlins and Bryan Hoeing (0-1).

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (109 total, 3.3 per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.84 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule