Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +145 moneyline odds.

Marlins vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -175 +145 - - - - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 32 chances.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 6-8 7-10 9-7 12-13 4-4

