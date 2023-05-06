Marlins vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
Bookmakers list the Cubs as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +145 moneyline odds.
Marlins vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-175
|+145
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.
Read More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.
- Miami has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Miami's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 32 chances.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|6-8
|7-10
|9-7
|12-13
|4-4
