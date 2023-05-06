The Chicago Cubs will look to Cody Bellinger for continued offensive production when they square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Marlins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 28 home runs.

Fueled by 78 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 23rd in MLB with a .376 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .250 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Miami has scored 109 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Marlins rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Miami averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Miami has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.84) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.377 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Bryan Hoeing will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing five innings and giving up two earned runs.

In two starts, Hoeing has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele 5/2/2023 Braves L 6-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 5/3/2023 Braves L 14-6 Home Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 5/4/2023 Braves L 6-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Dylan Dodd 5/5/2023 Cubs L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele 5/6/2023 Cubs - Away Bryan Hoeing Drew Smyly 5/7/2023 Cubs - Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly 5/12/2023 Reds - Home Bryan Hoeing Nick Lodolo

