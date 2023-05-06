Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (16-16) will clash with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (16-17) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 6. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Marlins and Cubs matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Arraez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won nine, or 50%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 1-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (25% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total one time.

The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.