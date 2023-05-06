You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Luis Arraez and others on the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins ahead of their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has collected 45 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .437/.504/.544 so far this year.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .457 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI (24 total hits).

He's slashing .212/.294/.451 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 3 7 vs. Braves May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (3-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his seventh start of the season.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals May. 1 7.0 6 1 1 2 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 5.0 4 2 2 4 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 7.2 1 0 0 10 0 at Dodgers Apr. 16 5.2 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 10 5.0 2 1 1 7 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 43 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 18 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.353/.410 so far this year.

Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has collected 33 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .297/.365/.568 slash line so far this season.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles and a walk.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

