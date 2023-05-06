The Miami Marlins (16-17) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Chicago Cubs (16-16) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cubs will call on Drew Smyly (3-1) versus the Marlins and Bryan Hoeing (0-1).

Marlins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

Hoeing (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In two appearances this season, he has put up a 6.23 ERA and averages 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .306 against him.

Hoeing will try to secure his second game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.1 innings per appearance.

Bryan Hoeing vs. Cubs

He meets a Cubs offense that ranks ninth in the league with 160 total runs scored while batting .269 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .435 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 41 home runs (ninth in the league).

Hoeing has pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out four against the Cubs this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will hand the ball to Smyly (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 2.83 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .205.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 21st, .914 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th.

