Max Strus and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 111-105 loss to the Knicks (his most recent action) Strus put up 17 points.

In this article we will break down Strus' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 8.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.6 Assists -- 2.1 1.5 PRA -- 16.8 12.3 PR 12.5 14.7 10.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.9



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks

Strus has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.5 threes per game, or 20.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Knicks have given up 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 25 17 1 1 3 0 0 4/30/2023 23 8 2 3 2 0 1 3/29/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/22/2023 32 11 1 1 3 0 2 3/3/2023 19 5 0 3 1 0 0 2/2/2023 29 17 1 1 5 0 0

